Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

Nick Pivetta and the Red Sox will try to mount a winning streak against Dane Dunning and the Rangers today.

The Red Sox are the second-worst team in the American League right now. They are 11-20 on the bottom of the AL East, 11.5 games behind the Yankees.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN

Boston was swept by Chicago at the end of last week, losing by a combined 10-5. It then split a two-game series with the Braves 1-1.

Boston will start this series against Texas, sending Nick Pivetta, who is 0-4, to the mound. He also brings a 6.08 ERA to the game.

The Rangers are not much better this season. They are 12-17, but they are not at the bottom of the division as the Athletics sit at 13-19 in last place. They are seven games behind the Angels for the lead.

Texas swept the Phillies earlier this month but then lost two of three games to the Yankees, and then they faced the Royals before heading into this series.

Texas will match Pivetta with Dane Dunning. This season, Dunning is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA with 31 strikeouts.

