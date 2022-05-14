Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Red Sox go for their second straight win on Saturday when they take on the Rangers in the second of a three-game series.

The Red Sox got their second win in three games on Friday when they knocked off the Rangers 7-1. The win was just their fifth in the last 17 games as they have struggled to start the year.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN 4K

Live stream Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston is now just 12-20 on the year, but the Red Sox are hoping that a win on Friday can get them back on track.

Saturday, they will send the ageless wonder Rich Hill to the mound. Hill is still spinning his nasty curveball and has pitched well in his last three starts giving up no runs in 13 total innings.

The Rangers will counter with Glenn Otto. Otto has just three starts on the year and has been good but not great. He has given up two runs in each of his last two starts, one of which was a Rangers win against the Yankees.

Saturday, he will look to take down another AL East opponent as the Rangers look to even the series with the Red Sox.

Regional restrictions may apply.