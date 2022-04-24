On Sunday afternoon in MLB action, the Red Sox will take on the Rays in Tampa.

The 2022 MLB season has been moving quickly already and fans will have plenty more great games to watch on Sunday. No game is extremely important at this stage of the season, but every team would like to get off to a quick start. One intriguing matchup to watch this afternoon will feature the Red Sox traveling to Tampa to take on the Rays.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays Today:

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Ahead of today's game, the Red Sox have gone 7-8 to open up the season. Boston is expected to be a serious contender in the American League by the end of the year. Last time out, the Red Sox lost to the Rays by a final score of 3-2 in the second game of the series.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rays are looking to seal the series win today. After losing in game one, they got revenge on the Red Sox yesterday as we previously noted. Tampa Bay has the talent to be a contender as well but needs to put everything together.

This is going to be a good game to watch. Every single time these two AL East rivals face off, fans are given great entertainment. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory today.

