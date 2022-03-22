How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

The Red Sox continue their spring training schedule on Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Rays.

This past weekend, the Red Sox made headlines when they signed shortstop Trevor Story to a new contract. Story comes over to Boston after playing at an all-star level with the Rockies.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Red Sox surprised with a Wild Card last year and beat the AL East champion Rays in the ALDS, but lost in the ALCS to the Astros.

They will look to get back to the ALCS this year and so far the spring has gone well. The Red Sox have started with three straight wins coming into Monday afternoon's game.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot when they take on the Rays on the road.

It hasn't been a great start to the spring for the Rays as they failed to win in any of their first three games.

The spring record doesn't matter, but the Rays still would like to be playing better. They will enter the season as AL East champs and look to put the disappointment of the playoff loss to the Red Sox behind them.

