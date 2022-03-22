Skip to main content

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox continue their spring training schedule on Tuesday afternoon when they take on the Rays.

This past weekend, the Red Sox made headlines when they signed shortstop Trevor Story to a new contract. Story comes over to Boston after playing at an all-star level with the Rockies.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays:

Game Date: March 22, 2022

Game Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Sox surprised with a Wild Card last year and beat the AL East champion Rays in the ALDS, but lost in the ALCS to the Astros.

They will look to get back to the ALCS this year and so far the spring has gone well. The Red Sox have started with three straight wins coming into Monday afternoon's game.

Tuesday they will look to stay hot when they take on the Rays on the road.

It hasn't been a great start to the spring for the Rays as they failed to win in any of their first three games.

The spring record doesn't matter, but the Rays still would like to be playing better. They will enter the season as AL East champs and look to put the disappointment of the playoff loss to the Red Sox behind them.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

March
22
2022

MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
DETROIT TIGERS
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers at Philadelphia Phillies

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
PIRATES
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles at Pittsburgh Pirates

By Phil Watson6 minutes ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
WTA Tennis

How to Watch Miami Open, WTA 1st Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
Arizona Wildcats guard Dalen Terry (4) celebrates with a teammate after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in overtime during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena.
College Basketball

How to Watch the Sweet 16 Matchup: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston

By Daniela Perez12 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown14 hours ago
Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yelich
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Brewers vs. Giants

By Phil Watson15 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Greensboro, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Georgia Amoore (5) drives to the basket for a score and foul against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Deja Kelly (25) during the fourth quarter at Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: North Carolina vs. Arizona

By Matthew Beighle15 hours ago
Mar 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UCF Knights forward Masseny Kaba (5) reacts after defeating the Florida Gators in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

UConn vs. UCF: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy