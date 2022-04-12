Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Red Sox off to slow offensive start heading into afternoon tilt at Detroit on Tuesday.

On Monday, Javier Báez hit his first home run for his new team, lifting the Tigers to a win over the Red Sox, who are struggling to get their offense out of the gate this season.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Boston is slashing .186/.274/.324 as a team through four games and scored just 11 runs. In six innings, Detroit starter Matt Manning allowed one baserunner, surrendering a game-tying solo homer to J.D. Martinez in the fifth inning.

Báez broke the tie in the eighth with a two-run shot off Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier. He signed with the Tigers in December after a rental stint with the Mets last season. He was a two-time All-Star with the Cubs before they were sellers at the trade deadline.

On Tuesday, 42-year-old lefty Rich Hill is scheduled to make his first start for Boston since 2015. Last season with the Rays and Mets, he made 32 appearances, 31 of them were starts, with a 3.86 ERA and 1.210 WHIP in 158.2 innings. This is his third stint with the team.

Detroit will send left-hander Tyler Alexander to the mound against Boston. Alexander joined the rotation in mid-July last season after starting the year in the bullpen; he finished the year with a 3.81 ERA and 1.260 WHIP in 106.1 innings.

