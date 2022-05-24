Red Sox vs. White Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox arrive on the South Side with a five-game winning streak but White Sox are 3-0 against Boston this season.

The Red Sox (19-22) have won five straight and six of seven to climb out of the AL East basement. On Tuesday night, they head to Chicago to open a three-game series against the White Sox (21-20).

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chicago has won two straight and took two of three from the Yankees over the weekend but remain four and a half games back of the Twins in the AL Central.

This month, the White Sox swept three games from Boston at Fenway Park as part of a six-game winning streak. After winning the AL Central last year, Chicago has hovered around .500 in the early going in 2022 while battling many injuries.

The Red Sox are as close to .500 as they have been in almost a month after going 8-2 in their last 10 games. On Sunday, Boston finished off a four-game sweep of the Mariners when Franchy Cordero belted a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning. Trevor Story had a monster series against Seattle with five homers and 13 RBIs.

Right-hander Nick Pivetta is scheduled to open the series in Chicago. He's 2-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 1.148 WHIP in eight starts and is coming off a complete-game two-hitter in a 5-2 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

The White Sox have right-hander Dylan Cease scheduled. He is 4-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.168 WHIP in eight starts and 43.2 innings. Cease worked 5.2 shutout innings with nine strikeouts at Kansas City on May 17, getting the win in the opener of a doubleheader.

