How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

The Red Sox and White Sox will face off in Chicago on Wednesday night in an important AL matchup.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, fans are starting to get an idea of what their respective teams are capable of doing. Keeping that in mind, there will be plenty of great matchups to watch on Wednesday. One of them will feature the Red Sox hitting the road to take on the White Sox in Chicago.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Red Sox have gone 20-22 to begin the season. Many believe that Boston will still be a serious American League contender at the end of the year. Last time out, the Red Sox ended up dominating the White Sox to the tune of a 16-3 final score.

On the other side of the diamond, the White Sox are 21-21. Just like the Red Sox, Chicago is expected to be a team to watch in the playoff race down the stretch. After getting blown out in game one of this series, the White Sox will look to get some revenge tonight.

This should be a very intriguing matchup to watch this evening. Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show for the viewers. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big-time win.

