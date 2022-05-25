Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Red Sox and White Sox will face off in Chicago on Wednesday night in an important AL matchup.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward quickly, fans are starting to get an idea of what their respective teams are capable of doing. Keeping that in mind, there will be plenty of great matchups to watch on Wednesday. One of them will feature the Red Sox hitting the road to take on the White Sox in Chicago.

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Red Sox have gone 20-22 to begin the season. Many believe that Boston will still be a serious American League contender at the end of the year. Last time out, the Red Sox ended up dominating the White Sox to the tune of a 16-3 final score.

On the other side of the diamond, the White Sox are 21-21. Just like the Red Sox, Chicago is expected to be a team to watch in the playoff race down the stretch. After getting blown out in game one of this series, the White Sox will look to get some revenge tonight.

This should be a very intriguing matchup to watch this evening. Both of these teams are very talented and should put on a good show for the viewers. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big-time win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345919
MLB

How to Watch Guardians at Astros

By Evan Massey25 seconds ago
USATSI_18345889
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at White Sox

By Evan Massey25 seconds ago
1600x900-Q90_26e835dc1891817c04770317902e332c
entertainment

How to Watch The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart Special

By Kristofer Habbas25 seconds ago
svr_social_1200x627_17
entertainment

Survivor Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas25 seconds ago
p10492363_b_h10_ac
entertainment

How to Watch MasterChef Season 12 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas25 seconds ago
egypt-e1554041167725
entertainment

How to Watch Expedition Unknown Season 10 Premiere Live Stream

By Frank Urbina25 seconds ago
NUP_195446_00001
entertainment

Chicago Med, Season 7 Finale Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Steve Benko25 seconds ago
May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
May 24, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) scores a run under Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) during the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff40 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy