How to Watch AL Wild-Card Game: Yankees at Red Sox

October 5, 2021
How to Watch AL Wild Card Game: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The most storied rivalry in baseball comes to the American League wild-card game as the Red Sox host the Yankees Tuesday night.
Author:

The result of the American League wild-card race remained up in the air until the final day of the regular season, but baseball's biggest rivals won out. The Red Sox will host the Yankees in the AL wild-card game Tuesday night.

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox:

Game Date: Oct. 5, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Yankees at Red Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial! 

New York and Boston both needed ninth-inning hits to clinch their spot in the playoffs Sunday. Aaron Judge got an infield single to drive in the game's only run in the Yankees' 1–0 win over the Rays. The Red Sox needed a two-run home run from Rafael Devers in the top of the ninth to complete their comeback against the Nationals.

The Red Sox and the Yankees have met in the playoffs just five times in their history and never in a wild-card game.

Their shared playoff history includes the 2004 ALCS, in which Boston came back from a 3–0 deficit to beat the Yankees on their way to winning the World Series for the first time in 86 years.

Gerrit Cole will start on the mound for the Yankees. He will go up against Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Cole has alternated wins and losses in his last six starts, with his last win coming against the Red Sox on Sept. 24.

The Red Sox have won seven out of Eovaldi's last eight starts. The one loss, though, came in that Sept. 24 game against the Yankees.

How To Watch

October
5
2021

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16841465
