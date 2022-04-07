Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Baseball's most notable rivalry renews as delayed Opening Day arrives for the Red Sox and Yankees on Thursday.

The franchises have battled since 1903, and more history will be written on Thursday afternoon when the Red Sox and Yankees collide on Opening Day.

How to Watch Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MLB Network

Live stream the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Boston and New York met 20 times last season, with the Red Sox winning 11. That included the most critical matchup, a 6-2 victory at Fenway Park on Oct. 5 in the American League Wild Card Game. 

Boston lost left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez to the Tigers and traded right fielder Hunter Renfroe to Milwaukee to bring back Jackie Bradley Jr. 

The Yankees re-signed first baseman Anthony Rizzo after acquiring him from the Cubs at the July trade deadline and swapped Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela to Minnesota for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Ben Rortvedt. The big winner there in spring training was Kyle Higashioka, who blasted seven homers in 11 games in Florida.

Right-handers Nathan Eovaldi and Gerrit Cole get the Opening Day starts for Boston and New York, respectively.

Eovaldi made 32 starts a season ago with a 3.75 ERA and 1.190 WHIP in 182.1 innings, striking out 195. Eovaldi got Boston into the sixth inning of the playoff game, striking out eight.

Cole's first full season in pinstripes was solid, as he earned an All-Star appearance and finished second in the Cy Young voting. He made 30 starts and posted a 3.23 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in 181.1 innings. He struck out 243 while surrendering 24 homers. However, he suffered a loss the wild-card game, giving up three runs and getting yanked after facing three hitters in the third inning.

The Red Sox and Yankees open with a three-game series through Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

