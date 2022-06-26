How to Watch Reds at Giants

The Reds and Giants battle in the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday in San Francisco

The Reds had a chance to clinch a huge series win on the road on Saturday against the Giants, but couldn't get their bats going in a 9-2 loss.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Reds had snapped a seven-game losing streak on Friday when they got a big 4-2 win in the opener, but couldn't do it again on Saturday.

Sunday the Reds will turn to Tyler Mahle as they go for the series win. Mahle has struggled this year going 2-6 with a 4.57 ERA.

The Giants will counter with former Red Anthony DeSclafani in the finale. DeSclafani has not been good this year going 0-1 with a gaudy 7.71 ERA.

He missed two months due to an ankle injury and gave up five runs in just three innings in his return on Monday.

The Giants hope he can be much better on Sunday against his former team as they try and send the Reds away with a second consecutive loss before they welcome the Tigers to town for a two-game series.

