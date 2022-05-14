Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds look to make it three in a row against the Pirates.

After the Reds took the first two games of the series, Cincinnati looks to make it three in a row at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Reds will send Luis Castillo to the mound for game three of the series, who won his first start of the season last week. Pittsburgh will counter with Zach Thompson. Thompson is 1-3 this season with an ERA over seven.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Today

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their 8-2 victory over the Pirates on Friday night, Reds slugger Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to pace Cincinnati. Moustakas’s solo shot in the fourth inning broke a 2-2 tie. In the seventh inning, Moustakas homered again to make it 8-2.

On Thursday night, Reds top prospect Connor Overton got his first major league win in a 4-0 shutout victory. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson lead Cincinnati’s offense with two RBIs on the night.

The Reds try to make it three in a row against the Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) reacts after striking out against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Pirates

By Evan Lazar2 minutes ago
Club America
Liga MX

How to Watch Club America vs Puebla

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
IFL Football
IFL Football

How to Watch Vegas Knight Hawks at San Diego Strike Force

By Brandon Rush32 minutes ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

SEC Track & Field Championships stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
NASCAR CUP SERIES
NASCAR Cup Series

AdventHealth 400, Qualifying stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
ARKANSAS SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch SEC Championship: Missouri vs Arkansas in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
LACROSSE
College Lacrosse

Saint Joseph’s vs. Yale stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Oregon Track
College Track and Field

How to Watch Pac-12 Track and Field Championships

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy