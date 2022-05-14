How to Watch Reds at Pirates

The Reds look to make it three in a row against the Pirates.

After the Reds took the first two games of the series, Cincinnati looks to make it three in a row at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday.

The Reds will send Luis Castillo to the mound for game three of the series, who won his first start of the season last week. Pittsburgh will counter with Zach Thompson. Thompson is 1-3 this season with an ERA over seven.



Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

In their 8-2 victory over the Pirates on Friday night, Reds slugger Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to pace Cincinnati. Moustakas’s solo shot in the fourth inning broke a 2-2 tie. In the seventh inning, Moustakas homered again to make it 8-2.

On Thursday night, Reds top prospect Connor Overton got his first major league win in a 4-0 shutout victory. Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson lead Cincinnati’s offense with two RBIs on the night.

The Reds try to make it three in a row against the Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday.

