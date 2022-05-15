How to Watch Reds at Pirates

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
After winning the first two games in the series, extending their perfect streak to three matches in regular-season action, the Reds fell to the Pirates 3-1 on Saturday leaving the team with a 9-25 record so far in the campaign. The Pirates are now at 14-19 following the win at home. The two face teams off again in the series finale at PNC Park on Sunday.
How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:
Match Date: May 15, 2022
Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In the third game on Saturday, Pittsburgh pitcher Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but it was Brandon Drury who broke up the bid by hitting a single to right field with two outs, which ended up being the only hit off of Thompson after six.
Daniel Vogelbach's home tun to center in the fourth made it 3-0, which was a team-leading sixth homer for Vogelbach this season.
The Pirates will look to make it two in a row on Sunday when they host the Reds for the fourth time in four days at PNC Park.
Regional restrictions may apply.