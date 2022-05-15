How to Watch Reds at Pirates

The Pirates face the Reds in the fourth game of the series in MLB regular-season action at PNC Park on Sunday.

After winning the first two games in the series, extending their perfect streak to three matches in regular-season action, the Reds fell to the Pirates 3-1 on Saturday leaving the team with a 9-25 record so far in the campaign. The Pirates are now at 14-19 following the win at home. The two face teams off again in the series finale at PNC Park on Sunday.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Match Date: May 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the third game on Saturday, Pittsburgh pitcher Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning but it was Brandon Drury who broke up the bid by hitting a single to right field with two outs, which ended up being the only hit off of Thompson after six.

Daniel Vogelbach's home tun to center in the fourth made it 3-0, which was a team-leading sixth homer for Vogelbach this season.

The Pirates will look to make it two in a row on Sunday when they host the Reds for the fourth time in four days at PNC Park.

Regional restrictions may apply.