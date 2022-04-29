How to Watch Reds at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Red at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Rockies and the Reds are looking to bounce back from previous series sweeps when they start their series on Friday.

The Rockies have to be relieved they are back home. The Rockies should also be relieved that the Reds are also coming off getting swept against the Padres as they have a chance to put their four-game sweep against the Phillies quickly in the rearview mirror. 

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

You can stream the Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Reds actually have more wins on the road (two) than they do at home (one). Considering that the Reds traded many of their best players from a team that almost made the playoffs last year, this 3-16 start is not all that surprising. The Rockies got off to a great start so they are still one game above .500 after the sweep. Look for them to try and get their mojo back tonight. 

Kris Bryant missed much of the Phillies series as he is dealing with back soreness and his return should be watched closely in this series. The Rockies lost their last series because of a plethora of errors so they could really use Bryant's glove as well. 

Colorado now has the second-most errors (15) in the National League only behind the Diamondbacks. The Rockies had seven errors in the Philadelphia series alone. Cincinnati actually has four, which is the fewest in the majors. 

The Rockies will look to get back on track by starting Antonio Senzatela, who has a 4.73 ERA and is even better at altitude with a 2.16 ERA at home. Meanwhile, righty Hunter Greene will go for the Reds. He holds a 5.27 ERA but he has a promising 16 strikeouts in 13.2 innings. 

