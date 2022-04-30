How to Watch Reds at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to earn the series win in the second contest against the Reds on Saturday.

The Rockies exorcised any demons they might have acquired in Philadelphia after getting swept in their four-game series against the Phillies. The Rockies were outscored 32-9 in Philadelphia and a lot of that was self-inflicted as they recorded seven errors in that series. 

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

You can stream the Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming back home was much needed for the Rockies to just forget about it and move on in their first game against the Reds, where they won 10-4 scoring more runs than they did the entire Philadelphia series.

The Rockies got a solid pitching performance from starter Antonio Senzatela, going 6.1 innings giving up only one run. Ryan McMahon really got the offense jump-started by hitting a three-run homer to break the tie in the fifth inning opening the floodgates. The loss is Cincinnati's fourth in a row and 17th of the season which is the worst mark in the majors so far this season. Tommy Pham was the Reds' bright spot yesterday going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Rockies can't coast through in the second game of this series as they will be without their star Kris Bryant again after he was put on the 10-day IL. Colorado will get good news though heading into this game as they'll start Chad Kuhl who they acquired in free agency in the offseason after he pitched for Pittsburgh last season. He's been their best pitcher so far this season with a 2-0 record and a 1.10 ERA. The Reds will start Connor Overton who is 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18178250
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso47 seconds ago
College Baseball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego in College Baseball

By Ben Macaluso47 seconds ago
imago1011649194h
College Baseball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Arkansas in College Baseball

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
1649712772564
entertainment

How to Watch Renovation Goldmine Bridgerton Series Premiere

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
USATSI_18181095
USFL Football

How to Watch the Stallions vs. Breakers

By Alex Barth47 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) reacts after scoring off a penalty kick in the second half against the Orlando City at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina47 seconds ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs Tijuana

By Rafael Urbina47 seconds ago
imago1004763792h
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Legion at Jackals

By Evan Lazar47 seconds ago
imago1011629367h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina15 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy