How to Watch Reds at Rockies

The Rockies look to earn the series win in the second contest against the Reds on Saturday.

The Rockies exorcised any demons they might have acquired in Philadelphia after getting swept in their four-game series against the Phillies. The Rockies were outscored 32-9 in Philadelphia and a lot of that was self-inflicted as they recorded seven errors in that series.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

You can stream the Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming back home was much needed for the Rockies to just forget about it and move on in their first game against the Reds, where they won 10-4 scoring more runs than they did the entire Philadelphia series.

The Rockies got a solid pitching performance from starter Antonio Senzatela, going 6.1 innings giving up only one run. Ryan McMahon really got the offense jump-started by hitting a three-run homer to break the tie in the fifth inning opening the floodgates. The loss is Cincinnati's fourth in a row and 17th of the season which is the worst mark in the majors so far this season. Tommy Pham was the Reds' bright spot yesterday going 4-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Rockies can't coast through in the second game of this series as they will be without their star Kris Bryant again after he was put on the 10-day IL. Colorado will get good news though heading into this game as they'll start Chad Kuhl who they acquired in free agency in the offseason after he pitched for Pittsburgh last season. He's been their best pitcher so far this season with a 2-0 record and a 1.10 ERA. The Reds will start Connor Overton who is 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.