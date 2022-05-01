How to Watch Reds at Rockies

The Rockies will go for the sweep in their final game against the Reds on Sunday.

The Colorado Rockies needed a home series against the Cincinnati Reds in a bad way after they got swept in four games in the previous series against the Phillies. The Reds have only won three games on the season and they will try to break a five-game losing streak in the final game of this series.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Rockies took advantage of the Reds once again in Game 1 with a 10-4 win. Chad Kuhl was the best player in Saturday's win even though he gave up a home run on the very first pitch of the game to Tyler Naquin.

He's been the Rockies best pitcher by far this season and he started as their fifth option in the rotation after being picked up in free agency after spending time in Pittsburgh.

Kuhl lasted into the eighth inning, giving up three runs and earning the victory. The Rockies needed that great pitching performance because they were getting shut out until the sixth inning when they scored all of their runs in a 4-3 win.

The Rockies will try to take the series sweep on Sunday and will start Colorado native Kyle Freeland. The right-hander hasn't been his normal reliable self to start the season, posting a 0-3 record and a 6.16 ERA. The Reds send Reiver Sanmartin to the mound. He is also 0-3, but with a 10.91 ERA. One thing's for certain, the balls are going to be flying around Coors Field today.

