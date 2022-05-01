How to Watch Reds at Rockies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies will go for the sweep in their final game against the Reds on Sunday.

The Colorado Rockies needed a home series against the Cincinnati Reds in a bad way after they got swept in four games in the previous series against the Phillies. The Reds have only won three games on the season and they will try to break a five-game losing streak in the final game of this series. 

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockies took advantage of the Reds once again in Game 1 with a 10-4 win. Chad Kuhl was the best player in Saturday's win even though he gave up a home run on the very first pitch of the game to Tyler Naquin. 

He's been the Rockies best pitcher by far this season and he started as their fifth option in the rotation after being picked up in free agency after spending time in Pittsburgh. 

Kuhl lasted into the eighth inning, giving up three runs and earning the victory. The Rockies needed that great pitching performance because they were getting shut out until the sixth inning when they scored all of their runs in a 4-3 win. 

The Rockies will try to take the series sweep on Sunday and will start Colorado native Kyle Freeland. The right-hander hasn't been his normal reliable self to start the season, posting a 0-3 record and a 6.16 ERA. The Reds send Reiver Sanmartin to the mound. He is also 0-3, but with a 10.91 ERA. One thing's for certain, the balls are going to be flying around Coors Field today. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
3:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso35 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
Apr 29, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) celebrates a three-run home run with first baseman C.J. Cron (25) and right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) in the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 seconds ago
NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch DuraMAX Drydene 400

By Brandon Rush3 minutes ago
imago1011683791h
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch Insperity Invitational, Final Round

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
imago0027794407h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Washington State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Missouri

By Evan Massey10 minutes ago
imago1010746806h
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
imago1011588742h
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy