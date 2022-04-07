Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The Braves look to defend their title this year, and that would start with a win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cincinnati Reds open the season on the road for just the third time since 1890 as the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves kick off their quest to be the first team in 22 seasons to win back-to-back championships.

In his 16th season with the Reds, along with 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India, Joey Votto returns to face left-hander Max Fried who went 14-7 with a 3.04 ERA last season. The 28-year-old Fried makes his second consecutive Opening Day start after capping his 2021 season with six scoreless innings in Atlanta’s decisive Game 6 win over Houston.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Cincinnati Reds at Atlanta Braves game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Braves lineup will not take full form until Ronald Acuña Jr. returns to the leadoff spot in May. Right fielder Eddie Rosario will assume the leadoff role ahead of the newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson in the three-hole, followed by third baseman Austin Riley and left fielder Marcell Ozuna.

Cincinnati gives the ball to Tyler Mahle, who was 13-6 with a 3.75 ERA in his first big league season a year ago. His 210 strikeouts ranked No. 9 in the National League. Mahle went six innings in a losing effort allowing four earned runs while striking out seven batters in his only start against Atlanta a year ago.

The Reds have had a healthy overturn of their Opening Day roster from 2021; only 10 of 28 players on the Opening Day roster were on it last season, including all eleven pitchers in their bullpen.

