How to Watch Reds at Giants

The Reds and the Giants meet at Oracle Park on Friday in MLB regular-season action in this exciting baseball matchup.

The Reds and Giants begin their three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park with the Reds coming off of a three-game series against the Dodgers and the Giants arriving after a four-game series against the Braves. The Giants find themselves in third place in the NL West with a 38-29 record while the Reds are last in the NL Central with a 23-44 record.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KNTVDT – San Francisco, CA)

The last time these two teams met in the regular season was in a three-game series that began on May 27.

The Reds beat the Giants 5-1 that day with five different players notching RBIs in the victory (Nick Senzel, Brandon Drury, Tyler Stephenson, Albert Almora and Matt Reynolds). Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft did his part going for over six innings where he allowed four hits and no earned runs before being pulled.

Cincinnati then won game two 3-2 with the Giants taking the series finale 6-4 at the Great American Ballpark. The two teams begin a new three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

