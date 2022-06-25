Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds and the Giants meet at Oracle Park on Friday in MLB regular-season action in this exciting baseball matchup.

The Reds and Giants begin their three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park with the Reds coming off of a three-game series against the Dodgers and the Giants arriving after a four-game series against the Braves. The Giants find themselves in third place in the NL West with a 38-29 record while the Reds are last in the NL Central with a 23-44 record.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (KNTVDT – San Francisco, CA)

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The last time these two teams met in the regular season was in a three-game series that began on May 27. 

The Reds beat the Giants 5-1 that day with five different players notching RBIs in the victory (Nick Senzel, Brandon Drury, Tyler Stephenson, Albert Almora and Matt Reynolds). Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft did his part going for over six innings where he allowed four hits and no earned runs before being pulled.

Cincinnati then won game two 3-2 with the Giants taking the series finale 6-4 at the Great American Ballpark. The two teams begin a new three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KNTVDT – San Francisco, CA)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18582152
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Giants

By Rafael Urbinajust now
USATSI_18584108
Track and Field

How to Watch U.S. Outdoor Championships

By Brandon Rushjust now
Jun 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

By Brandon Rush30 minutes ago
USATSI_18578912
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Angels

By Rafael Urbina30 minutes ago
USATSI_18560918
cornhole

How to Watch 2022 ACL Pro Shootout #4

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_18585269
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Jun 20, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period in game three of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 22, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) skates with the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) chases in the first period in game four of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | Stanley Cup Final Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_11349353
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy