Reds vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants look to bounce back from a strong pitching performance from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds stopped a seven-game losing streak with a win against the Giants on Friday. The Giants have now lost three in a row and four of their last five. This series was supposed to be a reprieve for the Giants as the Reds have the worst record in the National League. The Giants are in good shape, though, as they are only a half-game out of the final Wild Card spot behind St. Louis. 

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV:

The Reds came to play on Friday mainly because of rookie Graham Ashcraft. He pitched a career-high eight innings to improve his record to 4-1. He only gave up two runs and he struck out eight batters. The Reds jumped out to an early lead scoring two in the second in what turned out to be a pitcher's duel in the Bay Area.

The Giants will look to bounce back by starting Logan Webb this game. He is proving to be one of the most critical pieces of this staff. He is 6-2 with a 3.26 ERA. The Reds are starting Mike Minor, looking for a similar turnaround performance like Ashcraft. Minor is 1-3 with a 6.97 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
7:15
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MLB

