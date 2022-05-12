Reds vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Reds and Pirates enter a four-game series in Pittsburgh off series victories over division leaders.

The Reds (7-24) have won more games since Saturday than they did in their first 25 games of the season. They travel to PNC Park to open a four-game series on Thursday against the Pirates (13-17), who just took two of three from the Dodgers.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cincinnati has won four of its last six, including taking two of three from NL Central-leading Milwaukee. The Reds secured the series victory on Wednesday by becoming the first team in the majors to win a game while allowing 10 runs or more, beating the Brewers 14-11.

Pittsburgh coughed up a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh on Wednesday, but Daniel Vogelbach's solo homer in the bottom of the frame put the Pirates back on top in a game they won 5-3.

This season, the Reds are 2-1 against Pittsburgh, taking two of three in Cincinnati last week.

Right-hander Connor Overton, who made five appearances for the Pirates last season, will make his third start for the Reds. He has allowed three runs on nine hits in 10.2 innings and got a no-decision against Pittsburgh in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader after allowing two runs in 5.1 innings.

The Pirates counter with right-hander JT Brubaker, who is 0-2 in six starts with a 5.68 ERA and 1.421 WHIP in 25.1 innings. He surrendered two runs on three hits and struck out nine in five innings at Cincinnati in the opener Saturday, a game the Reds went on to win 9-2.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
