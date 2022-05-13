Reds vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

Suddenly red-hot, Cincinnati looks for first three-game winning streak of the season against Pirates on Friday.

The Reds (8-24) still have the worst record in baseball, but they've won four of their last five and take on the Pirates (13-18) at PNC Park on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream the Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Thursday, Cincinnati took the series opener as Connor Overton got his first major-league win, firing 6.1 shutout innings and combining with two relievers to blank the Pirates 4-0 on just four hits. Catcher Tyler Stephenson continued his torrid hitting, going 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI.

In his last four games, the 25-year-old backstop is 9-for-17 and has driven in seven runs. Stephenson is slashing .349/.417/.619 on the season.

The Reds have right-hander Tyler Mahle scheduled to start on Friday. He is 1-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 1.565 WHIP in seven starts and 30.2 innings with 32 strikeouts. In a no-decision, Mahle gave up two runs on one hit with six strikeouts in five innings against Pittsburgh. The Reds picked up a 7-3 win.

Right-hander Mitch Keller is scheduled for the Pirates. In six starts, he is 0-4 with a 6.11 ERA and 1.536 WHIP in 28 innings. In the second game of Saturday's double header, he got a no-decision in Pittsburgh's 8-5 win at Cincinnati, allowing five runs on six hits in 4.1 innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.