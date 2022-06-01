How to Watch Reds at Red Sox

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the oldest teams in baseball collide for the second and final game of this series when the Reds take on the Red Sox on Wednesday.

These aren't the same Reds that started off the season 3-22. The Reds have gone 14-9 since, a stretch that includes a stout 2-1 win in the first game in this series against the Red Sox. The Red Sox have been doing much better than they started the season as well, but today, they will try to avoid losing three in a row. The Reds have won four of their last five.  

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Get access now!

With the win yesterday, Cincinnati won its first game at Fenway Park since the 1975 World Series which it won. The Reds won 2-1 last night where they kept the Red Sox scoreless until the ninth inning. 

Joey Votto hit two doubles that were both nearly homers, which led to two runs. Luis Castillo pitched a beauty going six innings and only giving up one hit. Boston scored in the ninth and Rafael Devers was the tying run on third but Trevor Story couldn't get him home striking out in the final at-bat. 

Boston will seek to tie the series by starting Garrett Whitlock who is 1-1 with a 3.49 ERA. The Reds will go for the sweep with righty Hunter Greene. He'll have to improve on his 2-6 record and 5.89 ERA to do so. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Cincinnati Red Sox at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18402808
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18402561
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_18402890
MLB

How to Watch Reds at Red Sox

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) celebrates with third third base coach Luis River after advancing to third base on a double by shortstop Bo Bichette (not pictured) against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

White Sox vs. Blue Jays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
imago1011960715h
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Liberty

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Phillies stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
imago1002724119h
College Golf

How to Watch NCAA Golf Team Match Play Championship

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy