How to Watch Reds at Red Sox

Two of the oldest teams in baseball collide for the second and final game of this series when the Reds take on the Red Sox on Wednesday.

These aren't the same Reds that started off the season 3-22. The Reds have gone 14-9 since, a stretch that includes a stout 2-1 win in the first game in this series against the Red Sox. The Red Sox have been doing much better than they started the season as well, but today, they will try to avoid losing three in a row. The Reds have won four of their last five.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

With the win yesterday, Cincinnati won its first game at Fenway Park since the 1975 World Series which it won. The Reds won 2-1 last night where they kept the Red Sox scoreless until the ninth inning.

Joey Votto hit two doubles that were both nearly homers, which led to two runs. Luis Castillo pitched a beauty going six innings and only giving up one hit. Boston scored in the ninth and Rafael Devers was the tying run on third but Trevor Story couldn't get him home striking out in the final at-bat.

Boston will seek to tie the series by starting Garrett Whitlock who is 1-1 with a 3.49 ERA. The Reds will go for the sweep with righty Hunter Greene. He'll have to improve on his 2-6 record and 5.89 ERA to do so.

