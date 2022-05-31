Reds vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Reds visit Fenway Park for the first time since 2014 for a two-game set with Red Sox.

The Reds (16-31) make a short two-game road trip to Boston that begins Tuesday night after a 4-3 homestand. The Red Sox (23-26) lost three of five to the Orioles and wrapped up a seven-game homestand in advance of a 10-game West Coast adventure.

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox Today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN 4K

While Cincinnati is still in last place in the NL Central, the Reds are 13-9 since their 3-22 start. They lost the finale of a three-game series with the Giants on Sunday, falling 6-4.

This is Cincinnati's first visit to Fenway Park since 2014 and it has just one active player from that two-game series. As Boston swept the set, Joey Votto was 1-9 on May 6-7, 2014. The Reds have never won at Fenway in regular-season play, going 0-5.

The Red Sox were thumped Monday by the Orioles, 10-0. Boston was held to just four hits after scoring 12 runs in a win on Sunday.

Right-hander Luis Castillo is scheduled to start for the Reds on Tuesday; He is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.113 WHIP in four starts and 20.2 innings. He missed the first month with a shoulder injury and got his first win in his last outing. Against the Cubs, Castillo allowed two runs on four hits in five innings, striking out six.

Boston is set to go with right-hander Michael Wacha, who is 3-0 in seven starts. Over 35 innings, Wacha has a 2.83 ERA and 1.086 WHIP. He got a no-decision in a win over the White Sox at Chicago on Thursday, allowing five runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings.

