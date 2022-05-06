How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Rockies and Diamondbacks will face off on Friday night in an intriguing MLB matchup.

With the 2022 MLB season moving forward at a high rate of speed, fans are starting to get an idea of what their teams are capable of doing this year. That being said, there are plenty of great matchups to watch on Friday throughout the league. One of those games will feature the Rockies hitting the road to take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Prior to today's game, the Rockies have opened up the season with a 15-10 record. Colorado looks like a potential dark-horse contender in the National League so far. Last time out, the Rockies ended up defeating the Nationals by a final score of 7-2.

On the other side of today's game, the Diamondbacks are 13-13 so far this season. Arizona has looked like a much-improved team from what it was last season. The Diamondbacks are coming into this matchup off of a big 8-7 victory over the Marlins to sweep that three-game series.

Both of these teams are hungry for a win coming into this game. Fans are going to want to tune in to watch this one. Make sure to watch to see who comes out with the big victory tonight.

