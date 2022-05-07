How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

The Rockies will hit the road to take on the Diamondbacks in Arizona on Saturday evening.

There are going to be quite a few great MLB matchups to watch throughout the day on Saturday. With the season moving quickly, all games even at this stage of the year are very important. One intriguing game to watch will feature the Rockies traveling to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's matchup, the Rockies have gone 15-11 on the season. So far, it looks like Colorado could be a dark-horse contender to watch in the National League. Last time out, the Rockies ended up losing to the Diamondbacks by a final score of 2-1.

On the other side of today's game, the Diamondbacks hold a 14-13 record. Arizona has looked so much improved from what it looked like last season. After winning game one of this series, the Diamondbacks will look to make a statement with a second straight victory tonight.

This is going to be a very entertaining game to watch between two very hungry teams. Both of these squads are trying to string some wins together to work their way up in the standings. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.