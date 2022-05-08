How to Watch Rockies at Diamondbacks

On Sunday in MLB action, the Rockies finish off their series with the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

There will be plenty of good games to watch around the league for MLB fans on Sunday. While the season has already been moving quickly, the year is really still just beginning. One intriguing game to watch on Sunday will feature the Rockies and Diamondbacks in their series finale.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Rockies have started off the season with a 16-11 record. At this point in the year, Colorado looks like a potential contender in the National League West. The last time out, the Rockies beat the Diamondbacks by a final score of 4-1.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-14 this season. Arizona is no longer the pushover team that many expected them to be once again this season. After beating the Rockies 4-1 in game one of this series and losing 4-1 in game two, the Diamondbacks will look to win the series today.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both teams would love to pick up this series win and should put on a good fight.

