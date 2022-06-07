How to Watch Rockies at Giants

The Rockies and Giants are both coming out of four-game series against National League East opponents. The Rockies were swept by the Braves and the Giants split their series with the Marlins.

How to Watch: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

The Rockies were in it until the end with the Braves in three of their four games. After a blowout in Game 1, the Rockies sent games two and three into extras. In both of those games, the clubs only had a combined two runs heading into extra innings, which is unheard of at Coors Field because of the altitude.

In Game 4, the Braves won 8-7. The Rockies made a valiant comeback attempt, scoring three runs in the eighth and ninth, but they just came up short.

The Giants were fueled by a grand slam from Donovan Walton in their last game. Starter Jakob Junis had a great game, going six strong innings and only giving up one run in the 5-1 San Francisco victory.

Carlos Rodon will get the start for the Giants tonight. He is 4-4 with a 3.44 ERA. Colorado's 2021 All-Star selection, German Marquez, will get the start. The righty is 1-5 with a 6.71 ERA. The Rockies are 1-5 against the Giants this season, so they need Marquez to have one of his best outings of the season.

