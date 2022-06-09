How to Watch Rockies at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to take the series from the Giants when they play the finale of a three-game set in San Francisco on Thursday night.

The Rockies head into their finale against the Giants looking for their first series win since the beginning of May.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies won the opener 5-3 but lost on Wednesday 2-1 in 10 innings. The loss on Wednesday was their fifth in the last six games and dropped them to 24-32.

It has been a tough stretch for the Rockies, but Thursday, they will look to get a big series victory when they send Austin Gomber to the mound. Gomber has really struggled this year going 2-6 with a 6.54 ERA.

The Giants will counter with Logan Webb as they try and avoid a home series loss to the last-place Rockies.

Webb has pitched well this year as he is 5-1 with a 3.82 ERA. The Giants have won eight of his 11 starts this year and will be looking to get another win on Thursday.

The Giants have had an up-and-down couple of weeks and will look to get back on track but it won't be easy as they host the Dodgers this weekend.

How To Watch

June
9
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
