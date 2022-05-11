Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 16-13 Rockies will take on the division rival 17-12 Giants to finish out their series on Wednesday.

The Rockies are the No. 4 team in the NL West with a 16-13 record. It is not typical for a team to have a winning record and be almost last in their division, but the NL West is on a different level this year.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Every team in the division has a positive record so even at 16-13, the Rockies are still four games behind the division-leading Dodgers.

Colorado is the No. 1 team in the MLB in batting average hitting .258 this season. It also ranks No. 9 in runs with 130 runs through 29 games. Its pitching could use some help, though. It ranks just No. 26 in ERA and No. 28 in WHIP.

The Giants are the team right above Colorado in the NL West. They are 17-12 — just one game ahead of Colorado.

They rank No. 4 in runs batted in with nine more than Colorado at 139.

San Francisco lost five games n a row at the beginning of the month but then won three games in a row, including the first game of this series with Colorado 8-5.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18242992
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Giants

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
USATSI_18243085
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Mariners

By Matthew Beighle1 minute ago
imago0040195618h
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. NC State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Soccer

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
imago1011895850h
Premier League

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

By Brandon Rush16 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Nantes vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
imago1011080980h
Supercoppa Italiana

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
imago1011855446h
Ligue 1

How to Watch Nantes vs. Rennes in Canada

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
imago1011900705h
Premier League

How to Watch Watford vs. Everton

By Brandon Rush51 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy