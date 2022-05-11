How to Watch Rockies at Giants

The 16-13 Rockies will take on the division rival 17-12 Giants to finish out their series on Wednesday.

The Rockies are the No. 4 team in the NL West with a 16-13 record. It is not typical for a team to have a winning record and be almost last in their division, but the NL West is on a different level this year.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Every team in the division has a positive record so even at 16-13, the Rockies are still four games behind the division-leading Dodgers.

Colorado is the No. 1 team in the MLB in batting average hitting .258 this season. It also ranks No. 9 in runs with 130 runs through 29 games. Its pitching could use some help, though. It ranks just No. 26 in ERA and No. 28 in WHIP.

The Giants are the team right above Colorado in the NL West. They are 17-12 — just one game ahead of Colorado.

They rank No. 4 in runs batted in with nine more than Colorado at 139.

San Francisco lost five games n a row at the beginning of the month but then won three games in a row, including the first game of this series with Colorado 8-5.

Regional restrictions may apply.