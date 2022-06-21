How to Watch Rockies at Marlins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies and the Marlins meet at Marlins Park on Tuesday in MLB regular season action.

The Rockies head to Miami on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Padres in Colorado, with the series finale finishing 8-3 on Sunday. The Rockies now hold a 30-37 record, but are still in last place in the NL West division. The Marlins, meanwhile, are second-to-last in the NL East with a 29-36 record.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Marlins are coming off of a four-game series against the Mets where Miami lost three out of the four games. The series finale ended in a 6-0 shutout in favor of New York on Monday at Citi Field.

Colorado will be sending Ryan Feltner to the mound on Tuesday with the right-handed pitcher looking for his second win of the season. Feltner's most recent action was a June 11 game against San Diego where he went for six innings allowing two hits and a run to go with six strikeouts. The Rockies ended up losing the game 2-1 in extra innings.

Miami will counter with Daniel Castaño who is looking for his first win of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
21
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter Charlie Blackmon (19) celebrates the two run home run of first baseman C.J. Cron (25) in the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
