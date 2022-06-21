How to Watch Rockies at Marlins

The Rockies and the Marlins meet at Marlins Park on Tuesday in MLB regular season action.

The Rockies head to Miami on a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Padres in Colorado, with the series finale finishing 8-3 on Sunday. The Rockies now hold a 30-37 record, but are still in last place in the NL West division. The Marlins, meanwhile, are second-to-last in the NL East with a 29-36 record.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Marlins are coming off of a four-game series against the Mets where Miami lost three out of the four games. The series finale ended in a 6-0 shutout in favor of New York on Monday at Citi Field.

Colorado will be sending Ryan Feltner to the mound on Tuesday with the right-handed pitcher looking for his second win of the season. Feltner's most recent action was a June 11 game against San Diego where he went for six innings allowing two hits and a run to go with six strikeouts. The Rockies ended up losing the game 2-1 in extra innings.

Miami will counter with Daniel Castaño who is looking for his first win of the season.

