How to Watch Rockies at Nationals

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in MLB action, the Rockies will hit the road to take on the Nationals in Washington D.C.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few good games on the schedule. Fans won't have to look too hard to find a game to watch. One intriguing matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Rockies traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Nationals.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Rockies have started off the season with a 20-24 record. It has not been the start that the team was hoping for, but there is plenty of time to turn things around. Colorado is coming off of a 7-3 loss against the Nationals in game one of the series.

On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals are just 16-30 this season. Washington came into the season as a team that wasn't expected to compete and that has been the case thus far. After winning game one of this series, the Nationals would like to continue a winning streak.

Both of these teams have had a disappointing start to the season. However, they both could use a big win tonight to help get back on track. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

