How to Watch Rockies at Nationals

The Rockies and Nationals are set to close out their season series on Sunday afternoon in DC

The Rockies (21-25) and Nationals (17-31) pulled double-duty on Saturday after a Friday night rainout, splitting a doubleheader at Nationals Park. The teams will conclude their season series on Sunday with each team taking three of the first six meetings.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

The Rockies won the nightcap 3-2, taking the lead when José Iglesias lined an RBI single to left in the top of the seventh inning.

Washington won the opener 13-7 behind a career-high six RBI from Victor Robles, who went 3-for-4. One of those hits was a three-run homer, his first of the year, in the fourth inning. Eighteen of the 20 runs were scored in the first four innings.

Colorado will start left-hander Kyle Freeland. He is 1-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 1.511 WHIP in nine starts and 47 innings. Pitching through an illness on Tuesday, Freeland didn't last long enough to get the win for the Rockies at Pittsburgh. He allowed a run on two hits with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

Right-hander Josiah Gray is next in line for the Nationals. In nine starts, he is 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA and 1.360 WHIP with 51 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. He lost his last time out, getting roughed up for seven runs on five hits and three walks in just three innings in his first career appearance against the Dodgers.

Washington acquired Gray as part of the deadline deal last July that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to LA.

