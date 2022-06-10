How to Watch Rockies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies go for their second straight win on Friday when they open a three-game series with the rival Padres

The Rockies finished off their first series win since early May when they beat the Giants on Thursday.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies took advantage of four errors by the Giants to get a 4-2 win and the series win. Colorado had won the first game of the series, but dropped the middle game. 

Friday they will look to beat another division rival when they send Chad Kuhl to the mound in the opener. Kuhl has pitched well so far going 4-2 with a. 3.17 ERA.

The Padres will counter with Joe Musgrove. Musgrove has been brilliant this year going a perfect 6-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

Musgrove has not only been the best pitcher on the Padres this year, he is also in the mix as the best pitcher in the NL so far this season.

Friday he will look to be just as good as the Padres go for their third straight win after taking the last two games from the Mets.

San Diego has now won five of six after it dropped four in a row. The Padres are still an impressive 35-22 on the season and are just two games back of the first-place Dodgers.

