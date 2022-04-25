How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

The Rockies (10-5) are keeping pace with the big boys in the National League West and head to Philadelphia to close out their seven-game road trip against the struggling Phillies (6-10).

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado took two of three at Detroit over the weekend, including a 6-2 victory on Sunday. Randal Grichuk hit his first home run of the season to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the third inning and they never looked back, getting six strong innings from starter Chad Kuhl.

Philadelphia lost its second straight game, blanked 1-0 by the Brewers. The Phillies struck out 16 times. The loss negated a strong start by Aaron Nola, who allowed only one hit and struck out nine in seven innings.

Colorado took two of three from Philadelphia at Coors Field last week. Left-hander Kyle Freeland is scheduled to start Monday night for the Rockies. He has a 7.71 ERA and 1.786 WHIP in three starts and 14 innings this season. On Tuesday, the Phillies touched him up for two runs and six hits in five innings.

Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson is scheduled for Philadelphia. He has a 3.57 ERA and 1.019 WHIP in 17.2 innings over three starts this season. He faced Freeland on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.