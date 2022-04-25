How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A surprisingly successful Rockies team, coming off consecutive series wins, faces the Phillies on Monday.

The Rockies (10-5) are keeping pace with the big boys in the National League West and head to Philadelphia to close out their seven-game road trip against the struggling Phillies (6-10).

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Today:

Game Date: April 25, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Colorado took two of three at Detroit over the weekend, including a 6-2 victory on Sunday. Randal Grichuk hit his first home run of the season to give the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the third inning and they never looked back, getting six strong innings from starter Chad Kuhl.

Philadelphia lost its second straight game, blanked 1-0 by the Brewers. The Phillies struck out 16 times. The loss negated a strong start by Aaron Nola, who allowed only one hit and struck out nine in seven innings.

Colorado took two of three from Philadelphia at Coors Field last week. Left-hander Kyle Freeland is scheduled to start Monday night for the Rockies. He has a 7.71 ERA and 1.786 WHIP in three starts and 14 innings this season. On Tuesday, the Phillies touched him up for two runs and six hits in five innings.

Veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson is scheduled for Philadelphia. He has a 3.57 ERA and 1.019 WHIP in 17.2 innings over three starts this season. He faced Freeland on Tuesday, allowing three runs on six hits in six innings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; TColorado Rockies designated hitter Kris Bryant (23) celebrates with Colorado Rockies left fielder Connor Joe (9) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Phillies

By Phil Watson47 seconds ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Brewers

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
kevin-durant-steve-nash
SI Guide

Will the Celtics Sweep the Nets?

By Kevin Sweeney2 hours ago
Soccer Ball
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Puerto Rico vs. United States

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
soccer fans
2022 CONCACAF Womens U-17 Championship

How to Watch Trinidad & Tobago vs. Nicaragua

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Stony Brook at Yale

By Evan Lazar3 hours ago
Sporting CP Boavista
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Boavista vs. Sporting CP

By Rafael Urbina3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy