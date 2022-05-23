How to Watch Rockies at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies open a road trip against the struggling Pirates

The Rockies (19-21) were just 3-6 on a nine-game homestand and hit the road Monday to take on the Pirates (16-24), who have lost five of their last six games.

Game Date: May 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain 

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pittsburgh was swept by the Cardinals over the weekend, including an 18-4 pummeling on Sunday in which the only runs the Pirates managed came off St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina, who came on to pitch in the ninth inning.

Colorado left nine men on base Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the Mets at Coors Field, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. 

The three-game series is the first of two between the Rockies and Pirates this season. The teams will meet in Denver in the final series before the All-Star break.

First baseman C.J. Cron is off to a hot start, with a .329//375/.619 slash line to go with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. He leads the National League in homers and slugging percentage.

Colorado has right-hander Chad Kuhl scheduled to open the series. He is 3-2 in seven starts with a 3.86 ERA and 1.179 WHIP in 37.1 innings. He has lost his last two starts, including his last outing on Tuesday when he gave up six runs, five earned, in three innings against the Giants.

Pittsburgh is hitting just .224 as a team and is averaging 3.3 runs per game. Right-hander JT Brubaker is scheduled to start Monday night. Brubaker is 0-4 with a 5.50 ERA and 1.417 WHIP in 36 innings over eight starts. He surrendered six runs, four earned, in 5.2 innings while taking a road loss against the Cubs on Tuesday.

May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) celebrates after defeating the New York Mets at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

