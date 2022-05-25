How to Watch Rockies at Pirates

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates: Live Stream, TV Channel, Live Stream

The Rockies and Pirates are set to decide their three-game series on getaway day Wednesday.

The Rockies (20-22) evened their series with the Pirates (17-25) at PNC Park on Tuesday night, picking up a 2-1 win in 10 innings after tying the game in the eighth. The teams will decide the series Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates Today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal Mitchell, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Indianapolis, singled in the first run of the game with his first major-league hit in the fifth inning to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. Ryan McMahon tied it for Colorado with an RBI single in the eighth.

In the top of the 10th, Connor Joe singled up the middle to put the Rockies on top. Daniel Bard, the 36-year-old reliever who was out of the majors for six years from 2014 to 2019, worked the final two innings to get the win.

On Wednesday, Colorado will recall right-hander Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque to start the series finale. He took the loss in his only other appearance with the Rockies this season. On April 27, he started and allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings at Philadelphia, striking out seven.

The Pirates will give the ball to right-hander Zach Thompson. In eight appearances, seven of them starts, he is 2-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.468 WHIP in 31.1 innings. He was tagged with the loss against the Cardinals on Friday despite allowing just a run on five hits in five innings.

In his last three starts, Thompson has a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings, allowing just eight hits and one run.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

Rockies at Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345381
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Pirates

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
ARIZONA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Arizona vs. Oregon Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE
College Baseball

Pittsburgh vs. Louisville Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
ALABAMA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Alabama vs. Arkansas Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
IOWA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Penn State vs. Iowa stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
Tennis
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch French Open Day 4

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy