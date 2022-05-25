How to Watch Rockies at Pirates

The Rockies and Pirates are set to decide their three-game series on getaway day Wednesday.

The Rockies (20-22) evened their series with the Pirates (17-25) at PNC Park on Tuesday night, picking up a 2-1 win in 10 innings after tying the game in the eighth. The teams will decide the series Wednesday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Cal Mitchell, called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Indianapolis, singled in the first run of the game with his first major-league hit in the fifth inning to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead. Ryan McMahon tied it for Colorado with an RBI single in the eighth.

In the top of the 10th, Connor Joe singled up the middle to put the Rockies on top. Daniel Bard, the 36-year-old reliever who was out of the majors for six years from 2014 to 2019, worked the final two innings to get the win.

On Wednesday, Colorado will recall right-hander Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque to start the series finale. He took the loss in his only other appearance with the Rockies this season. On April 27, he started and allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings at Philadelphia, striking out seven.

The Pirates will give the ball to right-hander Zach Thompson. In eight appearances, seven of them starts, he is 2-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.468 WHIP in 31.1 innings. He was tagged with the loss against the Cardinals on Friday despite allowing just a run on five hits in five innings.

In his last three starts, Thompson has a 0.56 ERA in 16 innings, allowing just eight hits and one run.

