How to Watch Rockies vs. Rangers

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look for their third straight win on Monday when they travel to Texas to take on the Rangers in the first of a short two-game series.

The Rockies hit the road for the first time this year, as they take on the Rangers in a two-game series. Colorado will then head home to play seven straight home games in a friendly early season schedule.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rockies are coming off two straight wins against the Dodgers. They lost to Los Angeles 5-3 on opening day, but bounced back with a 3-2 win on Saturday and then took the series on Sunday with a 9-4 victory.

It was a great way to start the season and Monday they will look to stay hot against a Rangers team that is coming off a 12-6 win against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Texas was down 6-1 heading into the top of the fourth, but scored six runs in the inning and then two more in the fifth to complete the comeback and get the win.

It was a reversal of fortunes from opening day when the Rangers blew a seven-run lead in a 10-8 loss. They would then lose a close 4-3 game on Saturday and come into this series 1-2 on the year.

How To Watch

April
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
4:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
