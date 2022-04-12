How to Watch Rockies at Rangers

In the second and final game of a short series, the Rangers will once again host the Rockies on Tuesday.

For the second time in as many days, the Rockies will be in Texas to take on the Rangers. In the first matchup between these two teams on Monday, the game went into extra innings and ended on a controversial play. Colorado ended up pulling out a 6-4 victory after a successful challenge.

Can Texas turn things around and get a win today?

Texas has a rebuilt roster this season after spending a ton of money in the offseason. The Rangers most notable signings included a duo of star middle infielders in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. To this point in the season, Texas has a record of 1-3.

The Rangers have the bats to make some noise this season and push for the playoffs, but their pitching needs a lot of work. In many games this season, Texas will have to simply outscore its opponents in high-scoring games.

The Rockies are expected to have somewhat of a down season after losing key players this offseason, but they did bring in veteran Kris Bryant. Colorado has got off to a solid start relative to expectations, holding a 3-1 record early in the season.

In the first series of the season for the Rockies, they were extremely impressive, winning a three-game series against the Dodgers. This matchup against the Rangers will conclude a short two-game stint between the teams.

It’s still early in the season, but neither of these teams are expected to be contenders. However, getting off to a good start early in the season can be huge for momentum the rest of the way.

