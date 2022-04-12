How to Watch Rockies at Rangers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In the second and final game of a short series, the Rangers will once again host the Rockies on Tuesday.

For the second time in as many days, the Rockies will be in Texas to take on the Rangers. In the first matchup between these two teams on Monday, the game went into extra innings and ended on a controversial play. Colorado ended up pulling out a 6-4 victory after a successful challenge.

Can Texas turn things around and get a win today?

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live Stream Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Texas has a rebuilt roster this season after spending a ton of money in the offseason. The Rangers most notable signings included a duo of star middle infielders in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. To this point in the season, Texas has a record of 1-3.

The Rangers have the bats to make some noise this season and push for the playoffs, but their pitching needs a lot of work. In many games this season, Texas will have to simply outscore its opponents in high-scoring games.

The Rockies are expected to have somewhat of a down season after losing key players this offseason, but they did bring in veteran Kris Bryant. Colorado has got off to a solid start relative to expectations, holding a 3-1 record early in the season.

In the first series of the season for the Rockies, they were extremely impressive, winning a three-game series against the Dodgers. This matchup against the Rangers will conclude a short two-game stint between the teams.

It’s still early in the season, but neither of these teams are expected to be contenders. However, getting off to a good start early in the season can be huge for momentum the rest of the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
8:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 15, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene (95) celebrates with teammates after a goal by Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) during the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
Sep 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts after failing to get San Francisco Giants left fielder Kris Bryant (23) out at first base in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Rangers

By Nick Crain2 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his goal with center Evan Rodrigues (9) against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 11-2. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson32 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 8, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
IOWA HAWKEYES
College Softball

Iowa vs. Nebraska Stream: Watch college softball online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
Apr 4, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with left wing Pavel Buchnevich (89) after the Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blues vs. Bruins

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal with defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (46) and center Auston Matthews (34) against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Apr 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny (11) celebrates a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Washington Capitals Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy