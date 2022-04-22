How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday night in MLB action, the Rockets will take on the Tigers in Detroit.

The 2022 MLB season will continue forward on Friday with quite a few great games on the schedule. With the season already moving quickly, fans won't want to miss out on all the action today. One intriguing matchup will feature the Rockies traveling to Detroit to face off against the Tigers.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Rockies have started off the season with an 8-4 record. They are coming off of a tough 9-6 loss against the Phillies in their last outing. Tonight, the Rockies will give the starting nod to Antonio Senzatela, who has gone 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA thus far.

On the other side of the diamond, the Tigers hold a 5-7 record thus far this season. Detroit is fresh off of a big 3-0 victory over the Yankees in their last game. For the Tigers tonight, Tarik Skubal will take the mound as the starter with an 0-1 record and a 3.72 ERA.

This should be a very entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are hungry and should put on a good show for the fans. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

