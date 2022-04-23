How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon in MLB action, the Rockies will take on the Tigers in Detroit.

The 2022 MLB season is in full swing and has been moving very quickly thus far. With that in mind, there will be quite a few great games to watch on Saturday. One of those matchups will feature the Rockies facing off against the Tigers in Detroit.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Detroit Tigers game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Rockies have gone 8-4 to open up the season. Colorado has been looking like a team that could be a contender in the National League. The first game of this series ended up getting postponed, but the Rockies lost to the Phillies by a final score of 9-6 in their last game.

On the other side of this matchup, the Tigers have opened up the year with a 5-7 record. Detroit has a lot of work to do, but its roster has a lot of talent. Last time out, the Tigers ended up beating the Yankees by a final score of 3-0.

While the Rockies are favored to win this game, they should not take the Tigers lightly. Detroit will not go down without putting up a major fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

