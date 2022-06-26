How to Watch Rockies at Twins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This series is all tied up heading into the rubber match between the Twins and Rockies on Sunday making this an important baseball showdown.

After the Rockies earned a 1-0 shutout against the Twins in this series opener, the Twins bounced back nicely in game two earning a shutout of their own. A shutout wasn't even the best way to describe the previous game. The Twins' pitching staff was absolutely sensational and were only one hit away from a no-hitter. The 6-0 win also gave them a one-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central. 

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins Today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at Minnesota Twins on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies' lone hit came in the second inning as Chris Archer got the start. He's been great this month and he had his best start of the season going five innings and only giving up one hit. 

The bullpen didn't give up any and cruised to a victory to tie the series. This was all on a day where the Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the Yankees. Pitching is still a dominant force in this league. 

Minnesota will try to ride that momentum to a series victory by starting Joe Ryan today. He has a 5-3 record with a 3.00 ERA. The Rockies will start Ryan Feltner who is 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA but is having a good month on the mound. 

Will we see another great pitching performance once again today?  

Regional restrictions may apply.

