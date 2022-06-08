How to Watch Rockies at Giants

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants look to tie this series up in game two against the Rockies on Wednesday night in this NL showdown.

There was a point this season where the Giants beat the Rockies in 12 games in a row dating back to 2021. Now, the Rockies have beat the Giants in back-to-back games by a combined score of 5-3. This last time, the Rockies' victory came at Oracle Park in the first game of this series. It was a much-needed win after Colorado got swept by the Braves in four games previously. German Marquez got the win after struggling most of the year with a 6.49 ERA, getting his first win in nearly a month. It was a nice bounce back to a rough start to the game. 

How to Watch: Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Connor Joe hit a leadoff homer in the first inning for the Rockies but Marquez gave up three runs in the bottom of the frame though and it looked like he was in for another rough night. 

Marquez settled down and went five more strong innings after that with seven strikeouts. The Rockies didn't give up another run after that and scored four in the sixth largely fueled by a three-run pinch-hit home run by Rockies veteran Charlie Blackmon. 

The Rockies will need another bend-not-break performance from Antonio Senzatela, who gets the start tonight. He is 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA. Senzatela returned from an injury on June 1 after a couple of weeks on the IL. He'll look to improve on that performance tonight giving up six runs in 5.1 innings to Miami. The Giants will start Alex Wood who is 3-5 with a 4.66 ERA.   

USATSI_18493070
