Rockies vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants go for their fourth straight win on Tuesday night when they host the division rival Rockies.

On Monday night, the Giants got their third straight win when they beat the Rockies in the first meeting between the two teams this year.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants on fuboTV:

The Giants got a run in the first and two more in the third to jump out to a 3-0 lead. They would add three more in the sixth after the Rockies cut the lead to one in the fifth. They then added two insurance runs in the eighth on a sac fly and RBI single and held off a ninth-inning rally to win 8-5.

The win came after they took the last two games against the Cardinals over the weekend. San Francisco now sits at 17-12 on the year, a game up on the Rockies for the No. 3 spot in the NL West.

The Rockies have now lost three of their last four after dropping a series at Arizona over the weekend.

Colorado played well as it had won five of six before the trip to take on the Diamondbacks, but the Rockies have scored just six total runs in their three losses.

They will look to find their bats on Tuesday night as they try and even the three-game series with the Giants.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

