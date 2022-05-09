How to Watch Rockies vs. Giants

The Rockies and Giants, National League West rivals, meet for first time this season on Monday.

The Rockies (16-12) head to San Francisco after losing a series to the D-backs over the weekend. They face a Giants (16-12) team that posted back-to-back wins to split a four-game set with the Cardinals.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Colorado couldn't get its offense going in a 4-0 loss on Sunday. Shortstop José Iglesias had two of the Rockies' five hits, but the team was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Mike Yastrzemski's home run into McCovey Cove lifted San Francisco to a 4-3 win on Sunday. It was its second straight victory after dropping five games in a row.

It's the first meeting of the season between the NL West rivals, who trail the first place Dodgers by four games.

Colorado has left-hander Austin Gomber scheduled Monday. In five starts, he has a 3.58 ERA and 1.229 WHIP in 27.2 innings. He got the win on Wednesday against the Nationals after working 6.2 innings and allowing two runs on seven hits in his longest outing of the season.

The Giants are also going with a left-hander, All-Star Carlos Rodón. He has a 1.55 ERA in fives starts and leads the Majors in hits per nine innings (4.3). In 29 innings, he has 41 strikeouts and has not allowed a home run.

Rodón took his first loss on Tuesday against the Dodgers after allowing two runs on three hits in six innings.

