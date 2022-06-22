How to Watch Rockies at Marlins

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to even their series with the Marlins in the second game of their three-game series in Miami on Wednesday.

The Rockies saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt on Tuesday when they lost the opener of their series to the Marlins 9-8.

The Rockies were coming off a huge three-game sweep of the NL West rival Padres, but couldn't stop the Marlins and dropped a close game.

Wednesday, they will turn to Chad Kuhl on the mound looking to even the series. Kuhl has struggled a bit over his last few starts and is just 4-4 with a 3.69 ERA on the season.

The Marlins will counter with Pablo Lopez as they try and clinch the series win. Lopez has a very good 2.85 ERA but is just 4-3 on the season.

The Marlins haven't given him the best run support this year, but they have won two of his last three starts.

Lopez does have a start against the Rockies this year and he pitched well, going six inning without giving up a run. Unfortunately for him, the bullpen let him down giving up seven runs in a 7-1 loss.

