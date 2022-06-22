How to Watch Rockies at Marlins

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Rockies saw their three-game winning streak come to a halt on Tuesday when they lost the opener of their series to the Marlins 9-8.
How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins Today:
Game Date: June 22, 2022
Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
The Rockies were coming off a huge three-game sweep of the NL West rival Padres, but couldn't stop the Marlins and dropped a close game.
Wednesday, they will turn to Chad Kuhl on the mound looking to even the series. Kuhl has struggled a bit over his last few starts and is just 4-4 with a 3.69 ERA on the season.
The Marlins will counter with Pablo Lopez as they try and clinch the series win. Lopez has a very good 2.85 ERA but is just 4-3 on the season.
The Marlins haven't given him the best run support this year, but they have won two of his last three starts.
Lopez does have a start against the Rockies this year and he pitched well, going six inning without giving up a run. Unfortunately for him, the bullpen let him down giving up seven runs in a 7-1 loss.
