Rockies at Marlins stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Marlins go for the sweep today against the Rockies in their final game today.

With a win today, the Marlins (31-36) could snag their second series sweep of the month as they continue to inch up the standings. They took the first two games against the Rockies (30-39) by a combined four runs as their bats came alive at home. The following two series for Miami will not be easy as it takes on two first-place teams.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Watch Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The bats have come alive for Miami, scoring 16 runs (including seven in its most recent win) against Colorado.

In four games against their divisional rivals, the Marlins scored 12 runs in four games on the road and in their previous series, they only scored 14 runs in three games. Before this series with Colorado, they had gone 2-7 in their last nine games and fallen to seven games under .500 this season.

The home cooking has played in their favor with one more game against a struggling Colorado team before a gauntlet will challenge Miami and its season.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Colorado Rockies at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
