Marlins vs. Rockies stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies go for the series win on Tuesday in game two of their three-game set with the Marlins.

The Marlins dropped their second straight game and eighth in their last 10 games on Monday when they lost 7-1 to the Rockies.

How to Watch Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Marlins led 1-0 heading into the seventh inning but gave up four runs and three more in the ninth to take the loss.

Tuesday, they will look to snap out of their funk and even the series with the Rockies.

The Rockies will be looking to win their second straight game and clinch their first series win since the beginning of May when they took two of three from the Nationals.

It has been a rough stretch for Colorado and the club has seen a drop to 22-26 on the year and is in last place in the NL West.

The Rockies had a promising start, but now they are looking to get back on track as they try and compete in the loaded NL West.

Tuesday, they will send German Marquez to the mound. Like many Rockies, Marquez has struggled this year, going just 1-5 with a 6.30 ERA.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1
Time
8:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
May 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
