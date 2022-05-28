How to Watch Rockies at Nationals

The Rockies and Nationals are set to face off on Saturday in an intriguing MLB matchup between two National League clubs.

Heading into Saturday's action, fans will have plenty of great games to watch around Major League Baseball. Whether you're looking for contenders facing each other or simply good baseball, there are plenty of games to cover your interests. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Rockies and Nationals facing off in Washington D.C.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Rockies have opened up the season with a 20-24 record. Colorado has not been great this season but has shown enough that they could end up being playoff contenders by the end of the year. Taking the mound tonight will be Austin Gomber, who has gone 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA so far this season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals are just 16-30 entering today's action. Washington needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together to get its season back on track. Getting the start nod tonight will be Aaron Sanchez, who is 3-3 with a 7.16 ERA thus far.

Both of these teams could use a win, although the Rockies are definitely in a better position than the Nationals. This should still be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.