How to Watch Rockies at Nationals

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies and Nationals are set to face off on Saturday in an intriguing MLB matchup between two National League clubs.

Heading into Saturday's action, fans will have plenty of great games to watch around Major League Baseball. Whether you're looking for contenders facing each other or simply good baseball, there are plenty of games to cover your interests. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Rockies and Nationals facing off in Washington D.C.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 6:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into today's game, the Rockies have opened up the season with a 20-24 record. Colorado has not been great this season but has shown enough that they could end up being playoff contenders by the end of the year. Taking the mound tonight will be Austin Gomber, who has gone 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA so far this season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals are just 16-30 entering today's action. Washington needs to figure out a way to string a few wins together to get its season back on track. Getting the start nod tonight will be Aaron Sanchez, who is 3-3 with a 7.16 ERA thus far.

Both of these teams could use a win, although the Rockies are definitely in a better position than the Nationals. This should still be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the big win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Rockies at Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
6:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18363464 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Nationals

By Evan Masseyjust now
May 25, 2022; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) moves the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder V ctor V zquez (7) and midfielder Marco Delgado (8) during the first half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
USATSI_18377359
MLB

How to Watch Orioles at Red Sox

By Evan Massey5 minutes ago
imago0035324674h
College Baseball

How to Watch the WCC Tournament: San Diego vs. Gonzaga

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta (23), forward Cal Jennings (26) and forward Carlos Vela (10) celebrate after a goal against the Orange County SC in the second half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

By Evan Lazar5 minutes ago
imago1011271760h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Michigan vs. Iowa in College Baseball

By Christine Brown5 minutes ago
USATSI_16201349
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Quarterfinals:

By Kristofer Habbas35 minutes ago
imago0035324683h (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch the Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. San Jose State

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
imago1012307762h
Track and Field

How to Watch Prefontaine Classic

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy