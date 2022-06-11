How to Watch Rockies at Padres

The Padres go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they take on the rival Rockies in this exciting MLB showdown on Saturday.

The Padres picked up another great outing by Joe Musgrove on Friday as they beat the Rockies 9-0. Musgrove gave up no runs and struck out eight in six innings to get the win and take over the major league ERA lead with a 1.50.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It was another brilliant performance by Musgrove and helped the Padres win their third straight game.

The Padres are now 36-22 on the season as they continue to chase the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.

Saturday, the two teams will play a doubleheader as they make up a game lost due to the lockout at the beginning of the year.

The Rockies will be looking to bounce back from being shut out as they try and win for the third time in the last five games.

Colorado won a series from the Giants to begin the week and is looking to do the same this weekend against the streaking Padres.

The Rockies will have to find a way to sweep the doubleheader on Saturday if they want that to happen though.

