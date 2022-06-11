How to Watch Rockies at Padres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Padres go for their fourth straight win on Saturday when they take on the rival Rockies in this exciting MLB showdown on Saturday.

The Padres picked up another great outing by Joe Musgrove on Friday as they beat the Rockies 9-0. Musgrove gave up no runs and struck out eight in six innings to get the win and take over the major league ERA lead with a 1.50.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

It was another brilliant performance by Musgrove and helped the Padres win their third straight game.

The Padres are now 36-22 on the season as they continue to chase the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West.

Saturday, the two teams will play a doubleheader as they make up a game lost due to the lockout at the beginning of the year.

The Rockies will be looking to bounce back from being shut out as they try and win for the third time in the last five games. 

Colorado won a series from the Giants to begin the week and is looking to do the same this weekend against the streaking Padres.

The Rockies will have to find a way to sweep the doubleheader on Saturday if they want that to happen though.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
11
2022

Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
4:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) runs to first base on an RBI double during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Astros

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Jun 8, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) celebrates after a two-run home run with first baseman Matt Olson (28) against the Oakland Athletics in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
Jun 4, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) runs the baseline after hitting a double against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_18514795
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Padres

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
USATSI_18514028
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Phillies

By Adam Childs26 seconds ago
May 28, 2022; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) battles for the ball against against D.C. United midfielder Chris Durkin (8) during the second half at Red Bull Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Charlotte FC vs. New York Red Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011634045h
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
TEXAS A&M BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch the NCAA Super Regionals: Texas A&M vs Louisville in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 25, 2022; Montclair, New Jersey, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) in action against Charlotte FC during the second half at Montclair State University Soccer Park. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy