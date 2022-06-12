How to Watch Rockies at Padres

The Rockies and Padres will play the first scheduled doubleheader ever at Petco Park, continuing into Saturday night.

The last scheduled doubleheader that happened in San Diego was on August 16, 1998, against the Brewers according to Elias. That was back at Qualcomm Stadium when the Padres shared a stadium with the Chargers. Therefore, this will be the first-ever scheduled doubleheader for the Padres in their current stadium, Petco Park.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 11, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV:

The first game was started by Nick Martinez for the Padres and the Rockies Ryan Feltner. Coming into the doubleheader, the Padres are tied for the best start in team history through 58 games with 36 wins.

The last time they did that was also in 1998 when the Padres made it to the World Series against the Yankees. The Dodgers lost yesterday and the Padres beat the Rockies 9-0 to come within one game of the NL West lead.

Kyle Freeland, who is 1-5 with a 4.53 ERA, will get the start in the second game for the Rockies. The Padres will start MacKenzie Gore with a 4-1 record and an outstanding 1.50 ERA. San Diego has exploded on offense lately, scoring 29 runs in three games when facing the Mets in its previous series.

The Padres had not scored more than six runs at Petco since opening day. This is already one of the best ball clubs to come out of San Diego and they'll look to keep it up as part of this 18-inning day.

