How to Watch Rockies at Padres

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rockies look to earn a split with the Padres when they play Sunday afternoon in San Diego.

The Rockies snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they knocked off the Padres 6-2. The Rockies were coming off a big series win against the Giants earlier this week and can now earn a series split with a win on Sunday.

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres Today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Live stream Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Rockies bounced back from a tough 2-1 extra inning loss on Friday when they jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and held on for the victory.

Sunday, the Rockies will send German Marquez to the mound looking to earn the split. Marquez has really struggled this year going 2-5 with a 6.49 ERA.

The Padres will counter with Blake Snell as they look to wrap up another series win. Snell has not had a great year so far as he is still searching for his first win of the season and is sporting a 5.68 ERA.

The Padres have lost his last four starts, but will be looking to snap that streak and get a big win against the rival Rockies on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

